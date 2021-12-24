Welcome Jennifer Ortega, the newest member of the news team

Meet the newest member of the KSEE24/CBS47 news team, Jennifer Ortega! Jennifer comes to the Central Valley from Lincoln, Nebraska where she was a main anchor. During her time in Nebraska she covered a bomb cyclone that triggered record flooding in the state, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other stories important to the community.

Prior to moving to Nebraska, Jennifer worked for three years as a reporter in Orlando, Florida. She has also reported in Jackson, Mississippi and Columbus, Mississippi.

She began her career in television as a photographer and editor in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jennifer was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and raised in South Florida. She speaks fluent Spanish and enjoys riding her bike and taking her dogs to the park.

Jennifer will anchor weekend editions of KSEE24 news, starting Saturday!