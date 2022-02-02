Warming center to stay open longer as temperatures dip in the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As temperatures continue to dip in the valley, the City of Fresno is expanding availability at the warming center. On Wednesday, the city also inaugurated a new triage center for the homeless.

“The tragedy of homelessness is the number one issue. Cities across the country are seeing a rise in homelessness,” said H. Spees, Director of Housing and Homeless Initiatives for the City of Fresno.

Spees said they’re tackling homelessness in Fresno with more resources, including extended availability at the Ted. C Wills Community Center for those who need a warm place to spend the night.

“We have up to 75 cots,” said Aaron Aguirre, Parks Department director.

The warming center is available through next Tuesday, February 8th, from 7:30 pm to 7 am.

“And if temperatures were to drop again, I think we’d be ready to accommodate a little longer,” said Aguirre.

The warming center can also connect people to resources like social services, or help with finding housing.

“While they’re open, anybody and everybody is welcome,” Aguirre said.

The City also inaugurated the Ambassador Inn on Wednesday as the newest triage center for vulnerable, unhoused people.

“We formed the HART team, which is the Homeless Assistance Response Team. They did a relocation from the areas around downtown, around San Benito and H streets. And I think we’ve relocated about 40 people today,” said Spees.

“I’m excited because a lot of long-timers, people that have been on the streets down in that specific area, are now here to get shelter,” said homeless advocate Dez Martinez. “Some of them were like, I get to use a toilet, I get to take a shower.”

The city said the new shelter will link people to recovery services and other help they may need, though advocates say there’s still work to be done.

“A room is not gonna end homelessness. But giving them the tools and a roof over their head will help,” said Martinez.

The city now has eight triage centers, and a second recently purchased motel is expected to open in about a week.