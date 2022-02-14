Vendors line Fresno streets with flowers and gifts on Valentine’s Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Red and pink pop up at nearly every major intersection in Fresno as vendors sell flowers and gifts for Valentine’s day.

The decorated signs, tents, and tables make Valentine’s Day impossible to miss in Fresno.

Street vendor permits are not required in Fresno. The only restriction is you cannot block a sidewalk.

Deputy City of Fresno Attorney Whitney Hendricks says, “Sidewalk and mobile vendors are not required to obtain a permit to conduct business within the City of Fresno. However, such vendors may be cited for obstructing public passageways pursuant to Fresno Municipal Code Section 13-109, or for encroaching into a public right-of-way pursuant to Fresno Municipal Code section 13-219.”

Susana Rocha used to own Lombardo’s Flowers on Blackstone Avenue. This Valentine’s Day her daughter Lucy helps her prepare and sell flowers from her front yard off Herndon between Fresno Avenue and Highway 168.

These days, Rocha has time to stop and smell the roses, “We did it. When I had the flower shop I worked 24 hours.”

Rocha’s front yard version of Lombardo’s Flowers will open again on Mother’s Day.