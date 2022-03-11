TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) -The City of Tulare is investing millions of dollars to help those experiencing homelessness. It is using newly awarded state and federal funding for an emergency shelter, as well as other basic needs.

The city has received $1.5 million from the state to help people in encampments.

“It’s to help rehabilitate and to get people the services they need,” said Mayor Dennis Mederos. “It enables us to take some of our parks back and do the repairs that are necessary as it relates to some of the problems we as a city have had in conjunction with homeless encampments.”

The mayor said they are also allocating an additional $2 million to build a new emergency shelter. The funding is part of an $18 million ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant the city received in February.

“The emergency shelter is in the planning stages right now,” Mederos said.

Tulare is also considering creating a homeless outreach team that would respond to transient-related calls for service.

“This is not just a city problem, it’s not a county problem, it’s not even just a state problem –it’s a national problem,” the mayor said.

The city will work with case managers for daily outreach with the homeless community. Case managers will help people find emergency, transitional, and/or permanent housing. Some will also receive money to cover 12 months of rent, utilities and other household costs.

Following what’s being in Fresno, Tulare is considering purchasing motels that can be converted into shelters.

“Purchasing is one thing. Administering the motel or hotel is a completely different task. The city is exploring that at this time before any decisions will be made,” the mayor said.