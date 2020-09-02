Tulare County health officials, leaders urge residents to avoid Labor Day weekend gatherings

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — As Labor Day weekend approaches, Tulare County leaders and health officials urged residents on Wednesday to not gather in order to avoid the same COVID-19 spike that followed the 4th of July weekend.

“As we come up on the last holiday weekend of summer, we want to remind the public to heed the lessons learned. We have seen large spikes of COVID-19 cases following holiday weekends,” said Timothy Lutz, the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency director.

He said following the 4th of July, over a 60-day period, the county saw more than 100 COVID-19-related deaths, and the majority weren’t people in skilled nursing homes.

He added that their contact tracing has found that 40% of recent cases in the county have been tied to gatherings.

“If we can limit our gatherings, we can in turn reduce the amount of COVID-19 cases occurring in Tulare County. That’ll allow us to lift more of the restrictions for our local businesses and to return our children to in-person learning, which we all want to see.” Lutz said. “It will also prevent additional losses of life.”

The surge in cases in July led to Kaweah Delta treating a record number of 91 COVID-19 patients, health officials said.

“Right after the 4th of July holiday, generally about a week, week and a half after that, that’s when we experienced this incredible resurgence,” Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst said.

Since mid-August, the county has begun to see a downward trend in new cases, Lutz said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also significantly decreased at Kaweah Delta.

Herbst said as of Wednesday morning, the hospital was caring for 40 COVID-19 patients. But the Labor Day holiday weekend remains a big concern, he said.

“As this Labor Day holiday is approaching, Kaweah Delta kind of finds itself literally almost sitting on the edge of our seat, holding our breath, hoping that we don’t experience the resurgence that we saw in July,” Herbst said.

Lutz said while the county is seeing more favorable numbers now, the case rate and test positivity still remain high relative to other parts of the state.

“There is still much to do in the coming weeks,” he said.

Another factor in the county’s high test positivity and case rate is the disproportionate effect on farm workers and food processing workers, Lutz said.

“We do continue to see indications that it’s disproportionately impacting our farm working community, our food processing workers and other types of environments where it’s not possible to telework,” he said.

He said they’re launching an initiative called Healthy Harvest with the California Department of Agriculture and the Central Valley Community Foundation aimed at helping essential workers isolate.

The program will provide hotels for those who can’t socially distance from their families, food for the person isolating and their family, and covers rent & utilities, Lutz said.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said they will not be issuing citations for gatherings, rather they will be taking an educational approach.

He also urged people not to drink and drive or drink and boat this holiday weekend. He reminded families to make sure kids have life vests on.

The Porterville Alternate Care site is now only taking up to 10 patients and is expected to close in mid-September, Lutz said. The California Medical Assistance Team that was helping staff that site was deployed to the wildfires in Northern California.

“If the need were to arise where we suddenly see another spike, certainly we would be working with the state to bring resources back to staff that facility,” Lutz said.

