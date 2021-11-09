Tulare County DA’s Office puts a hold on charging Amanda Taylor, Visalia PD still confident she’s guilty

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says they will not file charges against Amanda Taylor at this time.

Taylor is the Visalia woman who was arrested after a one-year-old child allegedly suffered injuries while in her care and later died.

Officials from the Visalia Police Department say there are still no other suspects in this case and they are confident they have the right person in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

“We are confident that she is the person responsible for these acts,” said Osvaldo Dominguez from Visalia

PD.

The infant died on Monday at Valley Children’s Hospital. Taylor, who has been behind bars since Friday, now faces a murder charge.

However, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says they will not be moving forward with her charges until they have a full autopsy and medical records.

“When you’re dealing with injuries that are not externally visible, you need experts – doctors – to be able to say what the cause of death is and when the injuries were sustained,” said Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos.

Dominguez says it’s not the first time they’ve received allegations of abuse from Taylor’s daycare center. Detectives investigated a case last year and submitted it to the District’s Attorney’s Office for a review of charges.

“We are aware of at least one more instance where abuse is suspected,” Dominguez said.

For now, Taylor’s license to run a daycare has been suspended. Visalia police and the District Attorney’s Office say they will continue to investigate while waiting for medical reports.

“We have a one-year-old that was not verbal and won’t be able to speak for herself, so it’s going to be the doctors and medical experts that do a lot of speaking for her,” Dominguez said.

At last check, Taylor is still in police custody and will be appearing in court on Wednesday.