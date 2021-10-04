Trial begins for man accused of killing Fresno teenager Nick Kauls

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been more than three years since 17-year-old Nick Kauls was shot and killed outside of his friend’s home in a Fig Garden neighborhood. However, Isabella Prieto, who was in that home that night, remembers the evening all too well.

“I recall hearing several piercing sounds. Daniel was screaming, and he was saying that Nick was shot,” she said.

Those bullets claimed Nick’s life just four days later, in a loss that shook the entire community.

According to police, Nick had gone outside to get something from his car, when someone in an SUV pulled up and tried to rob Nick and his friend. When they ran away, shots were fired, striking Nick in the head.

“I was screaming to somebody on the phone that he was shot in the head and that he was going to die and we needed some help now,” she said.

Joseph Antonio Espinoza Jr. was arrested two days after the shooting for attempted murder, in addition to 15 other charges. He pled not guilty to all charges. The second day of opening statements will begin on Tuesday.