TJ Cox hopes to hold on to his 21st congressional seat

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — All eyes are on the race between TJ Cox and David Valadao for California’s 21st congressional seat.

The district is in the southern part of the Central Valley and covers Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Kern County.

In 2018, Democratic candidate Cox beat incumbent Republican Valadao by just 862 votes.

“I will tell you,” said Cox. “I am just so excited about having a first term under your belt and the difference you can make.”

From 2012-2016, Valadao won the district even though it has more registered democrats than republicans.

Some declared Valadao the winner on election night in 2018, but that turned out to be premature.

Over the next three weeks, uncounted ballots flipped the script and on November 28th, Cox was declared the winner by less than 1% of the total votes.

“When you win by 862 votes,” said Cox. “That shows how much every vote counts.”

Cox’s campaign ads have detailed several priorities including connection to residents, affordable healthcare for all, COVID-19 relief, and immigration.

Cox said he is most proud of his yes vote for the Dreamers Act, which if enacted, will help children of immigrants gain permanent residency.

He is also proud of passing water bills that would allocate $200 million for the San Joaquin River restoration, $400 million for canals, and $100 million for disadvantaged communities.

“I got $700 million passed through the house in critical water infrastructure in the Central Valley,” said Cox. “No one can match that.”

The bills have not passed through the Republican lead senate.

Cox has faced scrutiny over claiming two primary residences(one in Maryland and the other in California) and over unpaid taxes.

According to an IRS Lien, Cox owned around $145,000 for 2016 and 2017.

Valadao has focused many of his attract ads on Cox’s alleged finances.

“TJ Cox, the most corrupt member of congress,” said one Valadao ad.

But Cox denies that he owes any taxes.

“Here’s what we know,” said Cox. “I don’t owe a cent in taxes. The mistruths that the other side wants to present is just a distraction from their own problems.

Cox fought fire with fire during the campaign battle. The bitter back and forth has dominated local airwaves.

“Behind David Valadao’s lies here is what he is hiding,” claimed one ad.

Ads paid for by Cox, attacked Valadao’s family dairy and said his republican opponent always voted with Trump while in office.

“Valadao only cares about Trump’s agenda,” exclaimed the ad.

The GOP is desperately trying to turn the district from blue back to red.

Cox said his final message to the voters is that he will never forget who he works for if re-elected.

“Knowing what you can do and the difference you can make,” said Cox. “It is a huge responsibility to do so, but as I was saying I never forget I work for you then.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.