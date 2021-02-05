“There are a lot of details that are too horrific to discuss,”: Three people arrested for alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The Fresno Sheriff’s Office has arrested two women for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

One of the women is the mother of the victim.

It is connected to the arrest of 41-year-old Brent Cox who was taken into custody yesterday.

The Sheriff’s Office said all three suspects were in a relationship. One of the women is Brent’s wife, 36-year-old Jill Cox, and the other woman is a 38-year-old.

We are not releasing the name of the 38-year-old because she is the mother of the victim.

“Both of them will be arrested today and charged with conspiracy to commit sexual acts against a child,” said Lt. Brandon Pursell.

A hearse and an empty coffin, that is what was in front of the house on the 1400 block of E Princeton Avenue where investigators made the arrests.

Investigators served a search warrant to look for more evidence in the alleged sexual assault crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office got a tip on January 22nd that 41-year-old Brent Cox was allegedly sexually assaulting the victim. Investigators said Brent and Jill have an open relationship. Brent was dating the 38-year-old who also is the mother of the 12-year-old girl.

“There are a lot of details that are too horrific to discuss,” said Pursell.

Detectives said the three were grooming the victim to take advantage of her sexually. Detectives said there are video and picture evidence confirming that Brent Cox assaulted the child multiple times dating back to last May.

“Mr. Cox,” said Pursell. “He is absolutely a predator.”

Investigators claim that the alleged victim’s mother and Jill Cox knew of the assaults. The child was rescued from the home. Earlier in the week, the mother was arrested for the alleged intimidation of a witness.

“Basically she was trying to prevent our young victim from trying to cooperate with law enforcement in any way,” said Pursell.

She bailed out and was rearrested Thursday.

Investigators said the mother also had taken to social media to deny all claims after Brent’s arrest on Wednesday.

“For her to get on social media, it is a terrible thing for our victim,” said Pursell.”

Two of the suspects will also face child endangerment and child abuse.

Neighbors said Brent held haunted houses each year and that is why there were a lot of coffins and skeletons in the home.