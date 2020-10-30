The city of Selma opens new police headquarters

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE) — The City of Selma opened up their new police headquarters Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting was held at the new state of the art facility. In addition to offering more space, it will include a training room, evidence storage, and booking cells.

Chief Joe Gomez with the Selma Police Department says the new station symbolizes their relationship with the community.

“This building represents to me being open and transparent with the community, and always striving for public trust. Because we have to have the community on our side if we’re going to do our job. And, in Selma, we do, we absolutely do,” Chief Gomez said.

The station was paid with $4 million dollars in state money and money form the city budget.

