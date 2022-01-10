Suspect arrested in brutal stabbing death of homeless man in Tower District, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – “He will be held responsible for this heinous crime,” Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan said on Monday after 33-year-old Jesse Gonzalez was arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Angel Cortez Flores, a homeless man who was stabbed to death on December 18 on Palm and Olive avenues.

“As we reviewed the surveillance footage and conducted our investigation, we actually realized that Mr. Cortez had been assaulted by suspect Gonzalez at about 3:00 a.m. on December 18,” Bowlan said.

According to police, Gonzalez is a part of the Savage Assassins Motorcycle Club in Fresno. Officers served a search warrant on the club on January 7, searching for evidence. Bowlan says they do not believe the club was involved in the murder.

“We feel this was nothing the Savage Assassin Motorcycle Club put him up to. This was an isolated incident, we still don’t know what the true motivation of Mr. Gonzalez was,” he said.

Photo of the victim, 27-year-old Angel Cortez Flores provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Gonzalez is being held in the Sutter County Jail after he was tracked down and arrested at a home in Yuba City.

It was the 72nd of 74 murders in Fresno in 2021. Twelve of those were homeless victims.

Lt. Bowlan says arrests have been made in six of the cases, including Gonzalez. Police hope 2022 does not look the same.

“We just came off of back-to-back years of 74 murders, we’re stretched thin. We’re hoping to cut that number in half this year,” he said.

So far this year there have been two murders. Last year at this time there had been five.

Police say they expect Gonzalez will be extradited to Fresno in the next couple of weeks.