Students return to in-person learning as spring semester kicks off at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Monday, Fresno City College welcomed back its staff and students for in-person instruction.

School administrators say about 55% of the spring semester schedule will be in person.

While higher learning schools like UC Merced have opted to start off online, Fresno City College is offering in-person instruction until the end of the semester.

“We’ve put into place a number of safety protocols on campus including the fact that students can’t be on campus without being fully vaccinated,” says Don Lopez, VP of Instruction at Fresno City College.

With COVID-19 still running rampant, administrators there say they’re constantly monitoring covid rates and keeping up with the county’s guidance.

An on-site testing station has even been set up for staff, personnel, or students to get tested.

While students like criminology major Ke’wanda Briggs say it’s good to be back on campus, she’ll continue to take safety measures.

“Just staying 6 feet apart, washing my hands every time, hand sanitizing is good, I always carry my hand sanitizer around,” says Briggs.

For psychology major Sergio Luna, it’s the first time he’s setting foot on campus after doing online education, so he’s looking forward to that face-to-face learning.

“I feel like learning psychology in-person could probably help me a lot more with understanding what exactly certain subjects mean and the severity of it,” says Luna.

About 45% of courses at Fresno City College are fully online and those on campus must be fully vaccinated to attend in-person instruction.

Fresno City College will continue to offer online and hybrid classes for those who prefer to take virtual classes.