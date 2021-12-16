Sonora cardiologist pleads not guilty to deadly hit-and-run charges

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A cardiologist from Sonora pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 99 in February.

Prosecutors allege that 68-year-old James Comazzi struck and killed 26-year-old Juliana Ramos with his car on Feb. 10. Ramos had stopped to help another injured driver. She was going to school to further her career as a nurse and was a mother to three children, ages 12, 7, and 1.

“I just want him behind bars,” said Ramos’s sister Laura Sanchez. “Behind bars, it is not far, murder he is out there. He is a murder and he gets to be out there while her kids are missing her.”

Comazzi pleaded not guilty to felony hit and run and misdemeanor manslaughter charges for the death of Ramos. He appeared before the judge via video link, due to a COVID-19 exposure quarantine.

“Ten months she has been gone and it still feels like day one. It is hard to take in,” said Jessica Ramos.

Ramos’s sisters were in the court to hear the plea. On the sisters’ shirts was a photo of Ramos with words rest in peace, her birthday, and the day she died.

“It’s not fair, it is very hard,” said Ramos’s sister Claudia Sanchez.

At around 12:30 a.m. of Feb. 10, CHP officers say Ramos pulled over to help after seeing a serious accident on Highway 99. After she got out, investigators say she was hit by a red SUV driven by Camazzi. Comazzi did not call 911, did not provide any medical aid, and left the scene.

“You took off, literally took off,” said Juliana’s older sister Jessica Ramos. “You didn’t care, you didn’t look back.”

In October, officials said an anonymous tip led officers to Comazzi’s home where they found the SUV. He was arrested, booked into jail, and later released after posting bail.

The Ramos family and prosecutors believe Comazzi should have his medical license revoked because of the incident – but the defense disagreed, stating that for over 40 years Comazzi has not had a single administrative complaint against him.

The judge set another hearing for Jan. 13; the judge will discuss whether or not Comazzi can continue to practice before his trial.