Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings for KNP Complex Fire, officials say

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo released by the KNP Complex Fire Incident Command, smoke plumes rise from the Paradise Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif. In the southern Sierra Nevada, two fires ignited by lightning are burning in Sequoia National Park. (KNP Complex Fire Incident Command via AP)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have downgraded multiple evacuation orders to warnings for some areas impacted by the KNP Complex Fire on Saturday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service have said evacuation orders have been changed to warnings for the communities of Wilsonia and Grant Grove Village.

Sheriff officials say the following areas have been downgraded to evacuation warnings for residences as of noon on Saturday:

Hammond

Crest

Sierra King

Oak Grove Drive along Mineral King Road

Sierra Drive (Highway 198) from Mineral King Road, north to the enterance to Sequoia National Park (not including Sycamore Drive)

According to deputies, those returning to these communities should use Highway 180 due to surrounding areas being closed.

At this time, deputies say only residents and business owners may return to these areas and that proof of residence will be requird.

All prior evacuation orders and warnings not addressed here remain in effect, officials say.

The KNP Complex fire is now 87,145 acres and is 20% contained.