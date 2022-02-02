Rape allegations filed against Fresno State fraternity

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A civil lawsuit has been filed against Fresno State fraternity Kappa Sigma and four other defendants by a former student who alleges she was raped at a party in 2020 when she was a minor, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, attended a party in which two defendants, identified as brothers of the Kappa Sigma fraternity who were adults at the time, were attending.

The plaintiff was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, but the lawsuit states that the two defendants offered her alcoholic drinks to her and her sorority sister.

One of the defendants sneaked her in through the back door, according to the court documents. The lawsuit states she was “told to drink out of a specific bottle” and was nearly unconscious after about 30 minutes after drinking.

According to allegations stated in the lawsuit, while the plaintiff was unconscious, one of the defendants dragged her upstairs into a room and sexually assaulted her. The lawsuit goes on to say that while the plaintiff regained consciousness for a brief moment, she yelled outside of the fraternity “I’ve been raped! I want to go home.”

“The reality is that we can’t go back in time,” said attorney Matt Finkelberg. “The sad reality is, I can’t get my client and put her back to where she was before these disgusting things happened to her.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that the second defendant, “assaulted, battered, and raped” the plaintiff.

“Essentially, you know, the reality is that these people do need to be held accountable no one should be able to get away with these sorts of things,” said Finkelberg.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff requested that California State University Fresno hold a Title IX hearing, which examines allegations of sexual assault on campus.

In August 2020, the Title IX hearing was held and as a result one of the defendants was suspended, according to the lawsuit.

The court document says that Fresno State temporarily suspended the fraternity on March 6, 2020, as a result of the alleged incident, however that suspension expired on December 31, 2020.

Fresno State is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit but sent a statement below to YourCentralValley.com. It reads as follows:

“Fresno State adamantly condemns incidents of sexual misconduct/sexual violence and investigates each reported case with diligence, care, and in accordance with CSU policies and executive orders. The University’s Office of Title IX handles all cases equitably and fairly for all parties, consistent with applicable state and federal law, and the campus fully cooperates with law-enforcement investigations.

On March 6, 2020, Fresno State suspended the Kappa Sigma fraternity through Dec. 31, 2020. For further details regarding the University’s Title IX investigation procedures, please refer to the campus statement issued on September 17, 2020.

Each academic year, the University requires all students to complete a mandatory sexual-assault prevention educational program, and students who are also members of Greek organizations are assigned additional training specific to their role and responsibility as a member of a Greek organization.”

The Fresno Police Department investigated the incident but a Fresno County District Attorney Spokesperson said that criminal charges were not filed due to “insufficient evidence.”

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff is requesting a jury trial and monetary and punitive damages.

Since the time of the alleged incidents, rallies organized by the plaintiff have been held on Fresno State’s campus, demanding that the fraternity accused of the crimes be shut down indefinitely.

In a previous interview, the plaintiff claimed there have been more incidents similar to the one alleged and that a ‘rape culture’ exists inside of the university’s ‘Greek life.’

“It is very difficult to come out with these things, and our client hopes that she inspires and encourages others that have gone through similar things, who may not have a support group, who may not have a support system to know that they do have rights,” said Finkelberg. “To know that there are people who will fight for them.”