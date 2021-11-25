Poverello House continues longtime tradition of serving meals to those in need on Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This Thanksgiving, the Poverello House in Fresno is serving up hundreds of warm meals to those in need in what they call ‘Papa Mike Style.’

Volunteers and community members came together Thursday morning to put on the event.

Each year, the Poverello House welcomes over 200 people for Thanksgiving and this year it was no different.

Part of their menu included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy.

“Many of the folks that we serve don’t have that opportunity to have a meal on Thanksgiving,” Zack Darrah, director at the Poverello House said. “Poverello House really becomes home and that family for people that we serve every day.”

For this year’s special celebration, the event included a sit-down restaurant-style meal, serving three different hot meals.

“Most of the folks that we serve don’t have anywhere to go, maybe don’t have that relationship with their families where they’re able to go have a meal like many of us will have,” Darrah said.

With over 50 volunteers making this celebration a reality, for the Lugano family, it’s become a tradition to volunteer at the Poverello House every Thanksgiving.

“This is what it means to be thankful, for the blessings that we do have as a family and to remember the people that are out there that need our help and support,” Ed Lugano said.

The staff was appreciative of the community’s help, providing not only food but shelter to those in need too.

“It is truly rewarding to volunteer and help other people,” Mary McGarvin, wife of Poverello House founder, Mike McGarvin said.

A lot of time and preparation goes into putting the Thanksgiving event together, the spirit of service at the forefront of today’s celebration.

“It’s great to see people on a holiday, coming down and giving up that time to serve people in need, that’s what Poverello house is all about,” Darrah said.

The Poverello House also sends close to 900 Thanksgiving meals into the community, including places like the Marjaree Mason Center and other homeless shelters in town.