Orosi men sentenced to 180 days for violently killing dogs

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Two men have been sentenced in a case of animal cruelty, nearly three years after their violent abuse of two dogs ended in death.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday 53-year-old Angel Valencia and his nephew 21-year-old Carlos Rivera will spend six months locked up, be ordered to do community service, not to own any pets and Valencia must enroll in anger management classes.

A statement from Tim Ward’s office read:

“The Office of the District Attorney argued for a lengthier sentence and made no plea bargain.”

However, attorney Charles Magill said animal abuse cases don’t typically see sentences even this long.

“I just look at this as you compare this animal cruelty to cruelty to a person and there’s a lot of folks that have done horrific things to others that didn’t get 6-months in jail,” he said.

The case started when deputies responded to a house in Orosi in October 2018 regarding the death of a German Shepherd and Alaskan Husky.

Deputies said witnesses, evidence at the scene, and the defendant’s statements showed both dogs were hung by their necks from a tree, one was beaten to death and the other had its neck cut with shears.

While talking to the animals’ owner, investigators also noted Valencia had blood on him.

Last month Valencia and Rivera pleaded guilty to four felony counts of animal cruelty with the special allegations of use of a deadly weapon.

The defendants said they killed the dogs because they believe they had killed several of their pigs.

Magill said owners should be able to protect their livestock and this case likely would have turned out much differently if the defendants had done so in a more humane way.

“If I’m a farmer and we have wild dogs or dogs that are unmonitored and they’re coming and killing my sheep or my pigs, It’s a matter of protecting my property at that point,” he said.

Both men were remanded into custody immediately after the sentencing.