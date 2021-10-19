One year later: Family still searching for answers in fatal shooting of Raisin City father

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno County family is pleading for answers one year after their father was murdered.

On the one-year anniversary of Merced Sanchez‘s murder, his daughters, Anita and Angelica sat before the cameras, still without answers as to who killed their 82-year-old father outside his Raisin City home on October 12th, 2020.

On that day around 5:30 in the morning, detectives say Sanchez woke up to his dogs barking.

He came outside to check and was near his car when he shot and killed.

“I want to see justice for him, I don’t think he deserved this at 82-years-old no matter, no one deserves to be murdered,” said Angelica.

His daughters say Sanchez immigrated from Mexico in search of a better life.

He found his passion for farming in Raisin City, where he lived and worked for more than 30 years.

“He had an amazing work ethic and I thought he was going to outlive me, to be honest, we would joke about that,” Anita recalled.

Anita remembers trying to keep him safe during the pandemic, bringing items to his door.

“I even left it at the door with hand sanitizer, all that good stuff, and I didn’t get that last hug like I wish I would have,” said Anita.

Detectives believe a marijuana garden on his property may have played a role in his murder, but the case has hit a dead end.

“These individuals are out there running around; they are obviously armed and dangerous so we don’t only ask for help in this investigation, but we want to prevent any other homicides in the future,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Richard Antunez.

Antunez says it’s a challenge to solve some rural crimes when there’s little surveillance technology and members of the small community are scared to speak up.

“We know in a community like Caruthers and Raisin City, everybody talks to each other and information travels fast, so there’s people out there who know, so whoever you are please come talk to us,” Antunez said.

You can also remain anonymous.

“Anything that you are able to help, we would greatly appreciate that, and thank you,” said Anita.