FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, gas prices are the highest they have been in a long time in California.

In an effort to fight rising prices, county supervisor Nathan Magsig sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom urging the state to suspend the state gas tax for a year.

Part of the letter reads: “Many of the residents of Fresno County live at or below the poverty line. To pay an additional $20-40 a week to fill up would take away their ability to afford prescription medicines, utility bills, and other essential purchases.”

It comes as gas prices continue to rise climb across the Central Valley, leading the residents to feel the impact.

“I was paying maybe $200-300 dollars on gas,” said Grant Haver from Dunlap.

Haver said the cost of gas and incentives is why he made the switch to an electric vehicle. One of the incentives was a program that he said offered him $9,000 to trade in his 1998 pickup for a Tesla.

“We figure we are saving $800-1000 a month on gas by driving two electric cars,” said Haver.

During the State of the State address, Newsom also teased a proposed tax rebate to elevate the financial burden on residents but he didn’t get into the details of the proposal.

“We are hearing about the hurt and the pain that people are feeling at the gas pumps,” said Councilmember Tyer Maxwell. “We do have a tool in our tool kit and that is the Fresno FAX buses.”

In the city, Maxwell said he is also working on a proposal to go before the council that would mean free bus rides for certain populations in the city. He said the funding comes from an outside partner.

“While a lot of these gas prices are out of the hands of the local government, we do hear you,” said Maxwell. “We hear your frustration and we are going to provide alternative means of transportation via our buses.

A city spokesperson said the fares are currently $1 a person for buses and that since the increase in gas rates the ridership has not gone up.