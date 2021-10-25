Officer Scanlan laid to rest after tribute at Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Correctional officer Toamalama Scanlan was laid to rest on Monday. A ceremony in his honor was held at the Save Mart Center.

“My dad truly loved and enjoyed serving others, especially our mom. We love you, dad,” Scanlan’s son, Robert, said.

The 46-year-old served his community as a correctional officer with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“One supervisor wrote about how competent, mature and efficient he was,” Sheriff Margaret Mims said at the service. “The supervisor also wrote that Malama’s friendly personality and sense of humor put the public and inmates at ease.”

The father of six died last Tuesday after being hospitalized for five years. In 2016, he responded to an active shooter call in the jail lobby.

“Malama’s torment and affliction was the last five years of his life, but at peace is where Malama is today with the God he loves,” Mims said.

“We hoped and prayed that he would recover, but we were all devastated. He was such a good guy,” one of the pallbearers, Lt. John Copher said. “We honored a courageous hero from our department that died too soon.”

Loved ones described him as fearless.

“What he didn’t know is my biggest fear was losing him,” his son said. “I was looking at him in the casket and I touched his shoulders. I remember his shoulders were so big, so broad. And his shoulders, they always represented to me the power and strength that he possessed. We already miss you like crazy.”

“He was a great motivator, he was a great leader,” said Lt. Copher.

A somber end of watch radio call went out as a final tribute from his fellow officers:

“Malama, you are an inspiration to those that have met you. The memory of your bravery and selfless dedication will continue to inspire future generations. ‘Til we meet again. Forever missed, never forgotten.”