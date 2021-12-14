Oakhurst locals take advantage of snowy conditions at Bass Lake

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE) – As the biggest storm of the season continues to hit the Central Valley, snow up in Oakhurst canceled school for the day and lead to icy conditions.

“It is beautiful!” exclaimed The Pines Resort General Manager Mark Choe. “It is magical by the lake.”

Bass Lake was bare as snow fell down on the docks and water on Tuesday.

Chains are required for all drivers headed up Highway 41. The school districts initially delayed classes but then canceled them for a snow day.”

“We are glad we didn’t have to go to school,” said Jaxon from Oakhurst.

Many families took advantage of the conditions by sledding.

“Snow was just flying into your eyes and face,” said Jaxon.

Jaxon went to Bass Lake with Alyson and Jonathan.

“What goes through your mind when you go down the hill,” our station asked.

“Don’t hit the pole,” said Alyson.

“Yeah, don’t hit the pole and don’t go into the water,” said Jonathan.

Choe said in the winter, especially around the holidays and weekends business is booming with people from over the state coming to see the snow.

“Bass Lake is already like a Christmas village but then when you add a coating of snow it just gives even more of a Christmas and holiday feeling,” said Choe.

The roads are being cleared off on the 41 but they are slick so officials ask people to have four-wheel drive and chains.