Newsom expected to lift stay-at-home order in regions of the state, says CRA

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — KSEE24 has obtained a letter sent from the California Restaurant Association to its members Sunday evening.

Saying in part, “Late this evening, senior officials of the Newsom administration informed us that the governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state.”

This information has not been confirmed by the state.

The letter says a formal announcement is expected on Monday.

Regions currently under the state stay at home order are the San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California.

President of the Fresno chapter of the California Restaurant Association and Owner of Vino Grille and Spirits Chuck Van Fleet says they’re waiting on more details from Gov. Newsom on reopening restrictions and what it means for restaurants.

“We have to get past what it’s done and move to the future of what we can do. The pandemic is real we just need to make sure we are doing everything safely and to the best of our abilities and make sure our customers and employees are safe,” Van Fleet said.