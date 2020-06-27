New health and safety guidelines at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno-Yosemite International Airport has implemented new health and safety measures to protect travelers and make them feel more comfortable flying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They may have not traveled for a while, and so we have these new health and safety measures in place to give them that comfort level,” said FAT Media and Public Relations Officer Vikkie Calderon.

​

They’ve installed new hand sanitizer stations in plexiglass shields throughout the airport, as well as social distancing markers at the ticket counters and TSA line.

“They may notice that some of the lines are longer, and that’s because people are social distancing, people are spaced out, however, they should keep in mind that the lines, although they look long, they’re still flowing at the same pace,” said Calderon.

​

The airport has increased cleaning efforts and designated doors for entry and exit only.

They’re also providing free masks for travelers who need them.

“We have complimentary masks at our information desk. Airlines are providing their passengers with masks, but in case they come to the desk and they need one, we do have them available to our passengers as a courtesy,” said Calderon.​

