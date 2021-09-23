Negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination required for events at Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Monday, a new rule went into effect statewide in California, requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for anyone attending an indoor event with 1,000 people or more.

Now, the Save Mart Center in Fresno is preparing for the changes ahead of a busy event season.

“We’re actually going to have staff out there beginning at 10:00 a.m. on show days, so if people want to avoid the lines, because there will be lines, we advise everyone to get here early,” said Save Mart Center General Manager Sean McElhinney.

The first event with the new admissions process will be the Pitbull and Iggy Azalea concert this Saturday, Sept. 25.

Vaccines must be completed at least two weeks before the event, and negative test results must be within 72 hours.

“We will be matching all documentation to a photo ID,” said McElhinney. “For children under 12, obviously they can’t be vaccinated, they will still require a test.

“I think the 72-hour negative test is a good add-on to that versus just vaccination or nothing, so I like that they’re trying to work with people,” said Fresno resident Taelor Webb.

If you have a test showing a negative COVID-19 result but you’re not vaccinated, you will still have to wear a mask inside the venue.