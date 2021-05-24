Must See: The new look of KSEE24 News

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — On Monday, the new look of news on KSEE24 was unveiled, and there’s a lot to see!

TIMELAPSE: Watch the old KSEE24 set transform into the brand new one!

The new set, originally set to debut in 2020 but pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took five months and $1 million to plan and build. Boasting 75 monitors, 112 energy efficient lights to replace the dated fluorescent lights, the new set promises to take KSEE24’s news programming to a new level of interactivity.

360° TOUR: Click around as we take you on a guided tour of the brand new KSEE24 set

Additionally, the studio is equipped with brand new 4K cameras and is set to deliver the sharpest images in the Central Valley.

With four decades of the stories that matter to you, KSEE24 is set to bring you into a new era. It’s a million-dollar investment into the Central Valley community, and how we share local news that matters.