MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE) – An elementary school in Mariposa shut down on Friday because students and teachers refused to wear masks.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, it all started on Thursday, when students and teachers at Woodland Elementary School were removed from their classrooms after refusing to wear masks.

“They just don’t want to wear masks anymore. They just want a little bit of personal choice,” said Keasha Blew, who has three children attending schools in the Mariposa Unified School District.

On Friday, Blew joined dozens of protestors outside of the school district’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook saying:

“We are aware the local school district has decided not to collaborate with parents with an open dialogue to ease the confusion and tensions over these ever-changing mask guidelines… As a community, I urge you all to find answers however we must remain respectful. Our kids are watching. Let’s show them how to work together to find solutions for all.”

Deputies made an appearance at Friday’s protest.

“Being a small community, we can talk to one another, we can respect one another, and I don’t want this to divide us,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

Superintendent Jeff Aranguena released a statement on Friday afternoon saying, in part,

“Our empathy for each other’s viewpoints continues to be an important priority as we await the governor’s updated face-covering guidance Monday the 28th… For many of us, it was the single most difficult week in our educational careers.”

It is unclear whether Woodland Elementary School will re-open on Monday.