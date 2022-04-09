FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a bar near First Street and Gettysburg Avenue after it was reported that someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his stomach outside of the business.

He was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

While investigating, officers say they learned the man had went to the bar after he was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend at her nearby home.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.