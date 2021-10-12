Man shot and killed by single gunshot from outside central Fresno home identified

Police say Ramirez was sitting in his living room couch with his wife at the time of the shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A man who police say was shot and killed while sitting in his living room Monday with his wife has been identified, Fresno police say.

Police say Gonzalo Ramirez, 61, was shot in his home on the 1400 block of Clinton Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening.

When officers arrived at Ramirez’s home, he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Ramirez was struck and killed by a single gunshot that was fired from outside his home through a metal mail slot by the front door.

“The victim lived at that residence for many years,” said Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department. “As far as we can tell from the initial investigation there’s been no problems at that residence.”

A family member of the victim says they have never experienced any disturbances in their home until now.

The homicide is the city of Fresno’s 62nd of 2021, a year proving to be more deadly than the last when compared to the city’s 45 homicides at that same point in 2020.