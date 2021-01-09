Man dead after a fight in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly fight in Tulare County Saturday morning.
Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Road 196, just south of Tulare for a fight at around 10:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a man dead.
TCSO Detectives are on scene investigating.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
This story will be updated.
