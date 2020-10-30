Madera County asks residents to vote early

MADERA, California (KSEE) — Madera County’s Justin White, chief assistant county clerk-recorder, is asking people to send in their ballots early.

Madera County will open five voting centers Saturday.

Voters who want to return their ballot at a drop box should use only official ballot drop boxes that are clearly recognizable, designed to meet state standards for security, and have the official Madera County Elections logo, according to the Elections Office.

To find a voting location visit Vote Madera.

