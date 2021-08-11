Madera child’s death brings misinformation in its wake, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — Misinformation is making its way around social media after a 5-year-old boy died in Madera Tuesday.

Some people have suggested the boy died in a classroom at Sierra Vista Elementary School, but Madera police say those rumors are false.

“He never made it to school that day, unfortunately. He did start school that Monday, that was his first day of school,” said Madera Police Detective Sgt. Mark Trukki. “It’s a very tragic incident.”

Madera police were called to a home near Park Street and Olive Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of a 5-year-old boy not breathing.

When officers arrived, the boy was already dead.

“It appears that the family did try life-saving measures, and were unsuccessful,” said Trukki.

The autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending, but detectives believe the boy had taken some of his parents’ prescription diabetes medication.

They say officers were at Sierra Vista Elementary later Tuesday morning, conducting follow-ups for their investigation.

“There’s nothing in regards to heat exhaustion, there’s nothing in regard to COVID-19 that led to this young man’s death,” said Trukki.

Madera Unified Superintendent Todd Lile sent a notice to parents Tuesday, informing them that a student had died at home, saying a grief response team and counseling services will be available at the school.

The letter concluded with, “Out of respect for the family, we ask others to refrain from posting misinformation on social media and instead offer support to all involved.”

Police want to remind parents to keep prescription drugs stored away from children, and if they do take any medication they’re not supposed to, call 911 right away.