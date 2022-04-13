FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – An event showcasing locally-made food returns to Fresno.

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce is planning a new annual trade show called Made Central California.

Made Central California will take over where the “Fresno Food Expo” left off after it ceased operations after the start of the pandemic.

The Fresno Food Expo and California Food Expo held trade shows showcasing and promoting locally-grown and processed foods for eight years from 2011 to 2019.

The organization ceased operations during the pandemic, leaving one of the most food-innovative areas in the world without the flagship event, until now.

Fresno Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Amy Fuentes says, “We’re bringing it back to be more inclusive, innovative and really continue to put that spotlight on our region’s food industry.”

The new event is called Made Central California. Their website can be found here.

“For the tradeshow portion, it’s really food and beverage manufacturers who are looking to sell to retail and foodservice buyers. Differences in this specific edition, we will actually be doing a lot more business matchmaking. So companies out there, industry service providers who provide services and or equipment to local food manufacturing companies, we are also inviting them this time to really help make some local connections for our food industry companies.”

Made Central California premieres on August 31st and September 1st at the Fresno Convention Center.

“Come out and try all different types of food that is grown and manufactured right here in our backyard, taste some great local breweries, wineries. So that whole portion is coming back,” Fuentes said.