Local artists busy ahead of Small Business Saturday in Old Town Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday. It was started by American Express in 2010 to encourage more holiday shopping at small businesses.

It’s one of several busy shopping days for local makers of arts and crafts.

Christmas shoppers seeking local handmade arts and crafts as gifts aren’t experiencing the inventory bottlenecks plaguing other types of items.

But pandemic or not, local makers work around-the-clock this time of year, whether it’s their full-time business or a hobby that brings extra income.

Raquel Ewalt of Made By Rae Ceramics says local makers start working months ahead of Christmas shopping.

“Stocking up with clay you have to think ahead of time,” Ewalt said. “With clay, it’s a two-week turnaround. So we’re starting our Christmas inventory in early October or September. A lot of people are, and getting ready for the markets because markets start right after Halloween.”

Scarab’s workspace is among dozens of other local artists at Scarab Creative Arts. The art space is located at 729 E. Divisadero Street.

The downtown building once known for stained glass is now an artists’ collaborative. There’s a gallery featuring work for sale from many local artists including Ewalt. Scarab is also holding a holiday boutique Dec. 2-4.

Hours for the gallery run 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday and noon to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.