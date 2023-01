A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.

Light showers return Wednesday, but the heavier rain will arrive that night and Thursday.

Potential flooding will be an issue. Good amounts of snow is expected through Friday morning.

A flood watch and wind advisory are in effect for the Valley, and a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada.

This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 1/3/2023.