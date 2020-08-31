‘It breaks my heart’: investigation continues after Clovis Police officers shoot and kill armed suspect

Involved officers were still being interviewed in the afternoon, according to Clovis Police

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) — Clovis Police remained tight-lipped Sunday over details of what exactly lead up to police officers shooting and killing a man in a Walmart Supercenter parking lot.

Lt. Jim Munro with Clovis Police said calls first came into dispatch around 1:37 a.m. about a man holding a rifle in the parking lot. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 26-year-old Nikolas Frazier, armed with something that resembled a rifle.

For whatever reason, the situation escalated to the point the officers fired at Frazier.

“The suspect was hit, officers rendered medical aid very quickly, and he was immediately transported to the hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased,” Munro said.

Investigators from Clovis Police and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office closed off that section of the parking lot well into the afternoon. Evidence markers and medical kits littered the ground.

The police tape came down by 3 p.m., but some officers were still in the parking lot. Nearby, it was cleanup for a nail salon that got caught up in the gunfire. Bullets not only shattered the front door, but also hit a monitor inside the shop.

The owner, who didn’t want to identify himself, said insurance will cover the damage.

For shoppers who go to this Walmart location often, like Ginger Lawson, the news of the shooting was surprising. Gun violence already is a touchy subject for her because her nephew was shot and killed years ago.

“It’s horrible and it breaks my heart,” she said. “It was a homicide. A guy went up behind him and said, ‘Hey, I think I know you.’ My nephew was like, ‘No, you don’t know me,’ and the guy just shot him in the back of his head.”

Lawson adds she also has a background in law enforcement. She hopes the officers involved did this as a last resort.

“There’s ways to disable someone instead of killing them. Unless [Frazier] was point-blank going to shoot them, why kill him? I need more information,” she said.

All involved officers are on administrative leave. This is the first time a Clovis Police officer has shot someone in more than four years.

Munro said there will be a press conference Tuesday where more details of the investigation will be revealed, as well as more evidence like body cam footage.

