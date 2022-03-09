FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -The local continues to help the street vendor family who was attacked on Valentine’s day.

After hearing about the incident, two influencers launched a GoFundMe campaign for the victims, raising thousands of dollars.



“They caught my parents off guard ’cause they weren’t expecting it,” said one of the victims Nana Luz Beltran

Last Tuesday, influencers @akramadinas and @juice surprised Beltran’s parents with $5,700.

The Fresno family was attacked on February 14th while selling gifts on the corner of Tulare Avenue and Third Street.

“And that was the third person that actually stole a gift that day,” Beltran said. Beltran also added that her 77-year-old father is still traumatized by the incident.

“He’s the one that got stabbed in his hand. He’s still scared, he’s paranoid of what the guy did. He feels that the guy is gonna come back and attack them.” Beltran said

Beltran said after 30 years, her dad is retiring from selling on Valentine’s Day. Beltran added that her and her sisters plan on setting up a stand next year, but they will be on the lookout.

“Pepper spray, whatever we have to do to be prepared,” she said.

The man in the viral video, Martin Chavez, faces four counts of second-degree robbery. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 16 years in state prison.

Beltran said the generous surprise reminds her family the community has their back.

“It’s a little extra help that goes a long way.”