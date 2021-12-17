How will Newsom’s public safety plan help prevent retail crime in the Central Valley?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Governor Gavin Newsom along with Attorney General Rob Bonta unveiled a public safety package aimed at fighting crime in California.

One of the top priorities for the new package will be organized retail crime. Newsom said they will dedicate a full-time prosecution team to move forward with finding criminals who participate in smash and grab jobs.

Fresno has been a hotspot for these types of crimes. In the last couple of months, two Ulta stores in Fresno have been hit more than $2,000 worth of property were taken. This grant, Newsom said, will provide resources and funding to local law enforcement and small businesses.

A new type of crime means a new fight on crime.

“We are announcing today, a package of support,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom along with other state leaders unveiled the public safety plan package during a press conference on Friday.

“In dollars and resources that we believe will go a long way to address specifically the activity that we’re seeing that is organized across jurisdictions.”

The grant funding will be used to help local police departments, district attorney’s offices, border issues, and even small businesses in California.

“I have yet to meet a single Californian who does not want to be protected from crime,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Attorney general Rob Bonta addressed the issues of safety in our state, saying no one wants to be a victim of crime.

“I’ve not met anyone who wants to be a victim of crime, republican, democrat,” said Bonta. “Every community everyone wants to feel safe and wants to be safe.”

Fresno has been hit especially hard by organized retail crimes.

On Wednesday, a group of women stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta beauty store. The same crime took place just one month earlier.

Local law enforcement agencies say they’re on top of it, but don’t see it going away anytime soon.

“It’s a safe bet to say that it’s happening and it’s going to continue to happen. We’re seeing it up and down the state and throughout our nation,” said spokesman with the Fresno Police Department Felipe Uribe.

“It’s what we do as a community, as merchants and as law enforcement that’s going to set the narrative.”

The new safety package will also include funding for gun buybacks and a full-time district attorney team will be dedicated to prosecuting organized retail crimes.