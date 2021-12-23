Headed out for the holiday? Officials tips to arrive on time

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Locals are hitting the road and air to travel ahead of the holiday weekend and officials are reminding people to plan ahead in order to make it to their destination on time.

“So basically these are kites,” said Fresno resident Scott Levy. “This is a giant surfboard and I have three kites in there.”

Every Year for Christmas Levy travels to a different city across the US to meet his mother for Christmas. This year he is traveling to Las Vegas for a couple of days before he heads to Bonaire to kite surf for nearly three weeks.

“We will jump 20-40 feet in the air, do front flips,” Levy said. “It is an awesome sport. It keeps me out of trouble.”

Levy’s advice to travelers is to be patient with airplane staff and to get to arrive early. Fresno Airport Spokesperson Vikkie Calderon said for domestic flights passengers should arrive 2 hours early and for international flights people should get there three hours early.

“Do arrive early and give yourself plenty of time to get tot he airport, to find parking, to get through airline check-in, security, and to the boarding gate area,” said Calderon.

The parking garage is open at the airport for more parking space.

For those traveling on the road, expect wet roads from the rain.

“We are seeing a large amount of calls for not only crashes but flooded roadways,” said CHP Spokesperson Mike Salas. “We are reminding everyone to watch that speed.”

Rose Shu is traveling with her two pugs from 29 Palms to Sacramento to meet her friends for Christmas.

“I have seen a couple of accidents and it is a little slower,” said Shu. “The fog makes it a little slower drive.’

Shu stopped in Sequoia last night and is taking her time on the road today because she isn’t used to the rain.

“The desert doesn’t have a lot of rain,” said Shu. “But it is great, a great way to explore the area.”

Officials advise people call Caltrans to check conditions before they hit the road and to check all airline protocols so they are prepared before they leave.