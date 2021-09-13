Have you voted in Tuesday’s recall election? Where you can cast your ballot in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – As of Monday morning in Fresno County, close to 190,000 ballots have been received for the recall election. That number equals a 38% turnout so far. Fresno County Clerk James Kus said they expect between a 50% and 55% voter turnout in this election for the county.

For voters yet to cast their ballots, there are still options to turn them in before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kus said 44 vote centers are open for those who prefer to vote in person. Voters can also vote in person at the Fresno County Elections Office in Downtown Fresno.

Kus added that there will also be a drive-thru option Tuesday in front of the Elections Office for drivers to drop off their ballots. There are also more than 60 drop boxes around Fresno County for voters to drop their ballots in. If voters still want to mail them, Kus said they have to be postmarked by Tuesday.

Ballots must be signed, and Kus asks that voters put the date on them.

“Please put the date on it, we can accept it without the date, it just helps and makes it more likely your vote is going to count,” Kus said.

Community leaders are pushing one last effort to reach a key group in this election: Latinos.

While Latinos make up the largest ethnic group in California, a Public Policy Institute of California study showed they make up only 22% of likely voters.

“We’re making last-minute calls, text messages, we’re on the ground as well, encouraging people to either mail back their ballot or to vote safely in person,” said Karina Martinez, the director of communications for the CNC Action Fund.

Latinos are also a significant population for Gavin Newsom to keep his job. A recent Emerson College and Nexstar poll found that Hispanics oppose the recall nearly 2 to 1, with 65% voting to keep Newsom.

“We have a really key leadership role to play right now,” Martinez said.

For those still waiting to vote, Kus says to do so as soon as possible.

“The earlier you get in to vote the less likely you’ll be in a line. Lunchtime, dinnertime will probably be the busiest times,” Kus said.