Gymnastics Academy in Hanford could close for good

HANFORD, Calif, — Some local businesses forced to close because of the pandemic could shut down for good.

One of those businesses is Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy in Hanford.

“This is the first time I’ve been in the red in 10 years it’s just financially been really hard, I just can’t foresee anything past December if things don’t change,” said owner Lee Pinkstaff.

Lee Pinkstaff said he understand why he cannot open his facility, but staying closed is hurting him.

He said no money is coming in, bills are adding up and soon he’ll have to start paying back the loans he took out.

“If worse comes to worse I am going to have to sell my house and car,” said Lee in tears. “If that’s what I have to do to keep this place going then that’s what I am going to do. It’s been hard, and emotional rollercoaster.”

Lee has owned the gym for 10 years now.

He says this place is his life and has made it a home for others.

Gymnastics coach, Karsen Hermosillo, has been training here since she was 3-years-old and is now an employee.

“This place has done so much for me that I don’t see it just stopping here no matter what happens these girls learn new experiences everyday and I am proud I could be part of this gym and hope to continue to be a part of it,” said Hermosillo.

Lena Foronda and her daughter feel the same way about the gymnastics academy gym.

“This place for the past five years has been our home and it’s done so much for my daughter it’s done so much for the kids of this community,” said Foronda.

She also works at the academy.

After seeing Lee’s financial struggles, she decided to make an GoFundMe account.

“We can’t just let It go down without a fight and so we are going to do everything we can to try to get the gym through this,” Foronda added.