Gov. Newsom’s state budget proposal could help confront homeless crisis in Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – New details were announced Monday on how Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $200 billion state budget could impact the Central Valley.

Governor Newsom’s office says the proposed budget tackles everything from COVID, climate change, homelessness, and inequality. Fresno Mayor Dyer says a lot of what’s included in the governor’s proposal are the top priorities for the city too.

Over $200 billion dollars of taxpayer money is on the line for Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2022 to 2023 state budget proposal.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says the proposal includes two key parts for Fresno, housing and homelessness.

“We have a really good plan in place to address many of our initiatives, we have good partners in play. What we need is sustained funding,” explained Dyer.

Newsom’s proposal includes $2 billion towards a few homeless initiatives including mental health services, housing, and clearing encampments.

The proposal also includes $2 billion dollars in new grants and tax credits to help create more housing across the state.

Dyer says these points are key but he wishes Newsom’s proposal had a bigger focus on public safety.

“I would have liked to have seen some money designated to some type of law enforcement effort, even if it’s on the prevention and intervention side,” Dyer said.

County-wide, Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the $648 million to support firefighters and $1.2 billion to step-up forest management is a good start.

“This particular proposal from the governor is a step in the right direction, but we need a lot more money, we need a lot more laws and regulations when it comes to being in our forests and managing them properly,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Mayor Dyer also says he’s pleased the budget proposal also includes money to help finish the high-speed rail project, which he hopes would help revitalize downtown Fresno.