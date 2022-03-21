FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno.

Officials say 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot on Sunday afternoon near Saginaw Way and 6th Street while driving his car. After Childress was shot, officers say his car crashed into the garage of a nearby home.

Corey was rushed to a local hospital, where officers say he later died from his injuries.

During a vigil on Monday night, Corey’s family reflected on his memory, saying he had his whole life ahead of him and didn’t deserve this at all.

“It was senseless. And I hope that the people who did this find it in their hearts to come forward and give us closure,” said Lisa Rendino, Corey’s mother.

Lisa is begging the suspect in the shooting that killed her son to turn themselves in to law enforcement.

While a clear motive hasn’t been announced and police haven’t identified a suspect, police say Childress and the suspect got into a disagreement before the shooting.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil in memory of Corey Childress on Monday night.

“We can’t speak on the suspect side of the house, but unequivocally without a doubt, Mr. Childress was not a gang member. However, I can tell you Mr. Childress was the intended target in this investigation, it wasn’t a random act of violence,” Lt. Cervantes explained.

Corey’s sister, Ashley Mendoza, says their whole family is heartbroken.

“I know he wouldn’t want any of us to hurt like this, but it’s so hard,” said Ashley.

The family says it is hoping for healing as it continues to search for answers.

“If you know anything, we beg you to please call, anything. Even if it seems so minute, please call,” Linda said.

The only information from police that’s been released about the suspect is that they were seen leaving in a dark-colored car.

Police say this is the 10th homicide in Fresno this year. At this time last year, there had been 20 homicides in the city.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.