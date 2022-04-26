FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — April 26 marks National Get Organized Day. The day is an opportunity for people to focus on organizing various aspects of their lives, including cleaning or reorganizing their homes or workspace.

Professional organizer Lisa Autry author of the book “The Real Moms Playbook” suggests three tips to get started today:

Keep your counters clear

Make your bed daily

Fold via the KonMari method

