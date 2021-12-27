Friend remembers Orange Cove store owner killed in Reedley on Christmas

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – The communities of Reedley and Orange Cove were shaken following a double homicide on Christmas day.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Alvarez shot and killed his grandmother 58-year-old Magdelena Alvarez and his father’s girlfriend 39-year-old Meisa Rashid while they opened presents.

Officials said Austin Alvares left the scene, was arrested 10 miles away, and then booked into the Freno County Jail on a bail of $2.5 million.

Itzel Marinez described Rashid as a best friend, a role model, a mentor, and a second mom.

“People that didn’t meet her, you missed out,” said Martinez. “Because if you knew her you loved her. She had such a huge heart. She was so caring, so sweet.”

Many in Orange Cove, including Martinez, knew Rashid from her store Primo Market.

“Everybody saw her as family,” said Martinez. “She wasn’t just the owner of the store, he was family to everybody.”

Rashid leaves behind a daughter who Martinez said is devastated by the loss.

“I think the worst thing you can hear is a daughter’s scream and a mother’s as well but a daughter telling you she needs you? I think that kinda hit home,” said Martinez.

Investigators are yet to establish a motive and ask anyone with any information to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.