Fresno Yosemite International Airport prepares ahead of Thanksgiving travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year and thousands of travelers are expected to take to the roads and skies to connect with family.

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is getting ready to deal with a ton of holiday travelers.

Ahead of the holiday, airport officials anticipate major foot traffic, at about a 10% increase in travelers compared to 2019.

“We are encouraging passengers to please, please, please arrive early to find parking, get through airplane check-in and screening,” said Vikkie Calderon with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Between Friday and Thanksgiving, travelers like Ana Madrigal will be one of millions who will be traveling this holiday season.

No stranger to flying, she said she’s prepared for the holiday travel rush.

“It’s getting crazy, and everything’s very expensive now,” says Madrigal.

An airport spokesperson says it’s important travelers check in with their airline ahead of taking off and to be patient since the airport will be busy.

“We expect it to be busy over the weekend, but we especially expect traffic to pick up next Tuesday and Wednesday, before Thanksgiving,” says Calderon.

Travelers are also encouraged to check in with their airline regarding health and safety measures as the airport braces for a busy time.

“The airport is prepared for the busy holiday travel season,” said Calderon.

Triple-A predicts 53.4 million people will travel this season, that’s up 13% from 2020.