FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A World War II veteran from Fresno was honored Thursday for his part in liberating a Nazi concentration camp in Europe.

“I am just so blessed and honored,” said Veteran Vernon Schmidt.

Schmidt, born in Fresno, was proudly wearing his newly acquired honorary commemorative medal from the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic.

“To have them come, four of them, from the embassy in Washington D.C. to come to one little old guy, 96 years for something we did, many years ago, I am so honored,” he said.

Schmit says that he feels obliged to also honor the men he served alongside with.

“16 million of us wore the uniforms of the United States of America. 400,000 of us, never came home,” said Schmidt,” Schmidt said.

This is a philosophy that Schmidt carries with him. Remembering the men, he served alongside.

“Those people are the heroes,” he said. “Now, I’ve heard my name mentioned a few times but, the heroes in my book are the ones who paid the ultimate price for the freedom that you and I share today,” Schmidt said.

Honoring his lifetime of service, those he has impacted, giving Schmidt his flowers while he can still accept them.

This ceremony was originally scheduled for 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of WWII but was postponed to today because of the pandemic.