FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Community activists gathered outside of City Hall on Friday to demand city leaders take action in the affordable housing crisis that’s growing worse by the day.

“The average home in Fresno now is around $360,000. That’s up $100,000 from 2019,” said Karla Martinez with Leadership Council Fresno.

According to a report from the rental platform Zumper, the average one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is now more than $1400. That’s an increase of more than 30%.

“Why are we not housing anybody? Because our rent increased over 20% in Fresno, California,” said homeless advocate Dez Martinez.

Advocates like Matthew Jendian, a sociology professor at Fresno State, are demanding the city schedule a special meeting before the end of this month to discuss housing concerns with residents.

“You can do the ‘Just Cause’ eviction to protect those that are already housed, you can do a rent-stabilization to keep people in their homes… You also have to think long-term about inclusionary zoning ordinances that would build housing that has levels available for people at different income levels,” he said.

In an interview on Thursday, Council President Nelson Esparza said there is a subset of city council members meeting with the mayor to produce the city’s housing plan.

“Sometime in April my plan is to call a special session of the city council and hear items that are exclusively focused on housing,” Esparza said.

Jendian says he hopes the city has a plan that they can act on immediately.

“We’re never going to get there if we just wait for the market or for the developers to choose to build affordable housing on their own,” he said.