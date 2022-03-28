FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It was a four-round ShotSpotter call that brought Fresno police to an apartment complex on West Ashlan Avenue around 4:30 on Monday morning. At the scene, officials found a 41-year-old Hispanic male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“The individual remained on scene as he succumbed to his injuries. He was mortally wounded by gunfire at that time,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

According to police, the suspect and victim were in a verbal argument before the shooting. The suspect fled the scene.

“I couldn’t tell you if there was a connection between those two individuals – if they knew each other prior to – but there was an argument that stemmed. Of the parties that are involved, including witnesses, those parties are known,” Cervantes said.

It’s the 11th homicide of the year in Fresno, compared to 22 this time last year. Cervantes says the decrease in the homicide rate allows detectives to zero in on each case.

“Last year we had 74 murders. Needless to say, our homicide detectives were working around the clock on many many cases. When the tempo slows down, it gives the opportunity for my detectives to do more thorough work,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes says there were multiple witnesses to the argument that happened between the suspect and victim and there is surveillance footage being collected from the scene.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

