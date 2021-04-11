Fresno Police K9 Officer Argo expected to make full recovery after being stabbed several times

K9 Officer Argo is expected to make a full recovery after police say he was stabbed several times during a 9-1-1- call.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says K9 Officer Argo is expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed several times during a domestic violence call on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home near Brown and Hughes Avenues after it was reported that a woman was possibly being held against her will.

When officers arrived, they found Carlos Castanos, who they believed was holding the woman hostage.

The man managed to get away from officers and jump over the back fence of the home, where he ran into K9 Argo and his handler, Officer Sturgeon.

Police say a Castanos fought against the officer during the arrest, so Argo was unleashed in an attempt to get him to comply.

As Argo tried to subdue Castanos, police say he pulled out a large box cutter and stabbed the K9 at least six times in the back and left eye.

Even as he was being attacked, Argo reportedly never gave up on trying to protect his fellow officers.

“Through the entire incident K9 Argo stayed engaged and did his job to the best of his K9’s ability, protecting his handler and other officers,” Fresno Police wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Following the stabbing, Officer Sturgeon immediately jumped into action to get Argo some medical help.

Argo was rushed for medical care to local emergency vet, where he underwent surgery for his wounds.

Fresno Police say Argo is currently at home resting and is expected to make a full recovery.