Fresno hopes this will cut speeding in certain neighborhoods

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A new pilot program is underway as part of an effort to combat speeding and unsafe driving in Fresno neighborhoods.

The city installed speed humps on Bremer Avenue, near the Tower District. City officials stress that the traffic calming measures are speed humps, not bumps.

“They’re very different from a parking lot speed bump,” said Public Works Director Scott Mozier. “Actually the policy is called speed humps. They are long a little gentler and they have all the advance signage and pavement markings for safety.”

Neighborhoods were chosen based on complaints from neighbors and speeding issues.

